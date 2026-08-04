WWE's Bianca Belair Announces The Birth Of Her Son: 'Welcome To The World'

After more than a year away from the ring thanks to a finger injury, Bianca Belair returned at WrestleMania 42 to reveal the news that she was pregnant. A little more than three months later, Belair is now officially a mother. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Belair announced the birth of her and husband Montez Ford's son, including two photos of the newborn's foot, and one of his ear.

"Welcome to the world Romeo Leonardo Allen Crawford," Belair said, announcing her son's name.

This is Belair and Ford's first child together, though Crawford has two children from a previous relationship. The couple have been together for almost a decade, getting engaged in June 2017 before tying the knot a year later in June 2018. Belair and Ford's personal life was later chronicled in the reality series "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez," which was filmed during 2023 before later airing on Hulu for one season in 2024.

While Belair has been out with injury and pregnancy over the last year, Ford and his Street Profits tag team partner Angelo Dawkins had also found themselves off the road for the latter half of 2025/early half of 2026, wrestling only five matches between October and May. The duo returned shortly after WrestleMania 42 and feuded with The Vision, in particular chasing after World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory.

Ford and Dawkins would defeat Breakker and Theory on the June 22 edition of "Raw" to win the titles, their 5th title reign in WWE, only to lose the belts back to Theory and Breakker on July 6. The duo have not wrestled a match since that time, though it's unclear if that's because Ford was granted paternity leave for the birth of his and Belair's son.