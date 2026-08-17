Darby Allin Loves When AEW & WWE Go Head-To-Head: 'That's When You Do Your Best Work'

Next month, WWE and AEW will once again go head-to-head when both promotions showcase a major event not only on the same day, but in the same city. On Saturday, September 26, WWE x AAA Worlds Collide will air from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and just 20 minutes down the road, AEW All Out will take place from the NOW Arena. September 26 will mark the third time in just over a year that both companies have counter-programmed each other, but it doesn't seem to bother AEW star Darby Allin, as he told Adrian Hernandez in a recent interview that outside competition often creates the strongest in-ring product.

"I love it. I honestly feel like that's when you do your best work. And it's no secret that everybody does their best work when their backs against the wall. I think it's fun. And my life doesn't begin and end with wrestling. I have so much outside interests and hobbies, passions, that sometimes I just laugh at all this wrestling stuff cause I'm like, there's a whole world out there ... I honestly feel like it's going to be fun."

Most recently, "WWE NXT" presented The Great American Bash at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on June 28, and on the same day, AEW brought Forbidden Door to the SAP Center in San Jose, California. However, arguably the most notable clash between both promotions was last September when WWE Wrestlepalooza went head-to-head with AEW All Out. The two events famously overlapped each other when John Cena's final match with Brock Lesnar happened at the same time as the AEW World Championship main event between Kyle Fletcher and "Hangman" Adam Page.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.