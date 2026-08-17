TNA's Mustafa Ali Explains Idea Behind Order 4 Faction, Teases Upcoming Storylines

TNA star Mustafa Ali follows one important word when choosing his path in pro wrestling: "Why." In his previous tenure with WWE, he was never given a proper "why." But over on TNA, "why" is always met with opportunity. Ahead of his upcoming title fight at Lockdown, Ali spoke with PWInsider about his continued vision for his Order 4 stable, and how his focus isn't just on "why" for him, but for his loyal stablemates as well.

"I feel like in previous organizations, I never had a why. I would pitch the why all the time. 'This is why,' and it just never came to fruition," Ali said. "So why would the audience care? And it's not like an unfounded principle. It was just the why was always given to somebody else, you know? So, yeah, Order 4, that was the exact reason for it. Yeah, the idea was make Mustafa Ali prominent by having him propped up, but the other idea behind it was give all of these characters that are very talented, don't have a why—I'm going to give them an identity, I'm going to give them a why. And I literally said this when Order 4 was first formed. I told every member, I go, 'Hey, if you can trust me and you give me a year, a year and a half, I promise you, you're going to be in the position where people can understand the depth of your character, and they're going to care why.' And very confidently I can say we're there."

Consisting of Ali, Tasha Steelz, John Skyler, Special Agent 0, and the recently recruited Mila Moore, Order 4 refuses to be just another stable that comes and goes in TNA; their mission is to seize absolute control of the promotion. And so far, their efforts have been successful. Though nothing has officially slowed them down yet, Jason Hotch, another prominent member to the group, surprisingly unseated Ali from his TNA International Championship reign. Now, there is a divide. Hotch and Ali will duke it out in Ali's hometown of Chicago on Sunday. However, Ali has teased that some new developments to Order 4 are upon them, starting this Sunday.

"Without giving out way too much, I'm so excited for the next few weeks and the next few months. The way this story is going to unravel and be relatable to so many people at home, it's this real-life family dynamic, this family imploding. There's going to be...again, I just don't want to give it away so much, but I can't wait. I can't wait for Lockdown," Ali teased.