Jacob Fatu Opens Up About Almost Losing WWE Job Due To Addiction

"The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu had quite the journey to WWE, where he debuted in 2024 alongside the rest of the Bloodline, then led by Solo Sikoa, on "WWE SmackDown." His journey to the top, however, hasn't always been easy, something he described on "What's Your Story?" Fatu sat down with Stephanie McMahon to talk more about his struggles, and how he almost didn't make it to WWE due to his substance abuse issues. He described a period of 19 days where he wasn't sure if he was even going to make it to WWE after his initial offer.

"I almost got fired before I got hired because of my addiction and stuff," Fatu said. "Bruce [Prichard] called, it was all bad. Nineteen days, I didn't know if I had a job. My kids were asking me, 'Dad, when are we moving to Florida? When are we moving to Florida?' I couldn't even answer them for 19 days, because I thought I was done. It was done. [Paul 'Triple H' Levesque'] brought me up again, and [he] said, 'We'll give him a second chance, because everybody deserves a second chance, but we he gets here, all of that's gotta stop.'"

Fatu described a moment with Levesque at WrestleMania 42 after his unsanctioned match victory over Drew McIntyre. After celebrating with the crowd and coming backstage to gorilla position, he said Levesque was there waiting with a hug. He told McMahon he remembered crying, telling Levesque "thank you" for the second chance.

"When I gave him a hug, he just grabbed my face like, 'Man, you did it. Don't thank me. You did it,'" Fatu said. "It was a real good moment, and a special moment."