Chris Jericho Offers His Perspective On Creative Process In AEW
Since his return to AEW in April, Chris Jericho has been involved in many angles, from his feud with Ricochet, to the 2026 Stadium Stampede match, to his recent work with TNT Champion Kevin Knight. Despite rampant rumors he was headed back to WWE ahead of his return to "AEW Dynamite," Jericho called himself a "company guy through and through" on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio."
Jericho said that "contrary to popular belief," he does whatever AEW President Tony Khan asks of him. He spoke about where he is at this point of his career, as well as AEW's creative process.
"I want to work with as many people that I haven't worked with," he said. "There's a lot of young guys on the AEW roster that will never have the benefit of house shows... If you have a live match with somebody on TV, it has to be the best it can be with all the bells and whistles, because you might not get another chance to work with them. If you don't have a good one, it's going to hurt their perception. It's not going to hurt me, because I've been around long enough where you almost get kind of bulletproof."
He said obviously he still wants to have great matches, and believes that most of the time, things work out the way he wants. As for his recent creative, Jericho said he had the idea to work with Kevin Knight, and he enjoyed wrestling Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa.
"It's never about winning or losing, but those guys should be getting some good wins and good matches and getting some experience with how to do things maybe a little differently," he said. "It really is fun for me to be back in AEW, because it is such a crazy huge roster."
Future Matches, Opponents for Jericho
Jericho believes the company is getting a lot of buzz once again ahead of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, and is going through another resurgence. He explained there are so many top guys leading the charge now, that he doesn't need to be involved at the top like he did when AEW was just beginning.
"The roster is so massive," he said. "I could see so many matches and different combinations that you could have and guys you could work with. MJF... We had an angle that went over a year. That's pretty rare and it's pretty cool. There's guys, Ricochet and I did a couple months. Ciampa and I did a couple months. We could have done a couple months more, probably, but things move quicker now because there [aren't] house shows and we gotta keep going and keep the roster moving."
There are many talents Jericho hasn't faced that he'd like to in the future. He said that he'd love to have a match with CMLL's Hechicero, as well as work more with Andrade, who he battled in the Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing. He mentioned becoming a tag team with both Ciampa and Ricochet, as well as working more with Knight.
"I could do something with Jack Perry," he said. "I could work with Mark Davis. I could work with Kyle Fletcher. I could work with the Rascalz. The Rascalz could be like my minions. You name it, that's the thing I've always said, whatever Tony wants me to do, I'm happy to do it."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.