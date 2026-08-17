Chris Jericho Offers His Perspective On Creative Process In AEW

Since his return to AEW in April, Chris Jericho has been involved in many angles, from his feud with Ricochet, to the 2026 Stadium Stampede match, to his recent work with TNT Champion Kevin Knight. Despite rampant rumors he was headed back to WWE ahead of his return to "AEW Dynamite," Jericho called himself a "company guy through and through" on a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio."

Jericho said that "contrary to popular belief," he does whatever AEW President Tony Khan asks of him. He spoke about where he is at this point of his career, as well as AEW's creative process.

"I want to work with as many people that I haven't worked with," he said. "There's a lot of young guys on the AEW roster that will never have the benefit of house shows... If you have a live match with somebody on TV, it has to be the best it can be with all the bells and whistles, because you might not get another chance to work with them. If you don't have a good one, it's going to hurt their perception. It's not going to hurt me, because I've been around long enough where you almost get kind of bulletproof."

He said obviously he still wants to have great matches, and believes that most of the time, things work out the way he wants. As for his recent creative, Jericho said he had the idea to work with Kevin Knight, and he enjoyed wrestling Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa.

"It's never about winning or losing, but those guys should be getting some good wins and good matches and getting some experience with how to do things maybe a little differently," he said. "It really is fun for me to be back in AEW, because it is such a crazy huge roster."