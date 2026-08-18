Backstage News On Reasoning Behind Upcoming Taping Schedule For WWE Raw & SmackDown

WWE has announced a change in schedule for the August 24 edition of "WWE Raw," and a report has revealed the reason for it.

Next week's "Raw" will air from 6 p.m. onwards, airing from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, and a "Fightful Select" report has stated that the reason is that WWE is set to double-tape "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" that night. "Raw" will air live, while the "SmackDown" show will be broadcast in its usual Friday night slot later in the week.

The following week's "Raw," i.e., the August 31 show, will meanwhile be taped alongside "SmackDown" on August 28 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The report added that WWE has chosen this schedule to give its wrestlers and personnel an easier schedule before they embark on their tour of South America.

WWE will begin its Mexico and South America tour after the September 7 edition of "Raw," with live event shows in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, and Chile, as well as "Raw" and "SmackDown" shows in Mexico City. One of the high-profile matches scheduled for the Mexico show is a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, in which Roman Reigns will defend his title against the winner of the No. 1 Contender Tournament. Reports have hinted that Reigns' opponent will likely be former Intercontinental Champion Penta.