Backstage News On Upcoming Roman Reigns Challengers For WWE World Heavyweight Title

When it comes to Roman Reigns', well, reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, the only question is who will be stepping up to the plate to challenge him as Reigns continues towards what looks to be a certain WrestleMania 43 main event. And at least for the months of September and October, WWE has him covered. Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful reports that the feeling among talent is that Reigns' next opponent will be former WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, with the match slated for the Mexico City "Raw" on September 14.

This news will come as little shock to many, as Penta is currently part of the all-luchador tournament to determine Reigns' challenger for that Mexico City event, and was already the favorite to win it. Penta has already secured his spot in the next round, defeating Laredo Kid this past Monday on "Raw." He will face the winner of Psycho Clown vs. La Parka, which is scheduled for this weekend's episode of AAA.

Beyond Penta, WWE is already planning on Reigns' next challenger, which is believed to be LA Knight. The match was described as being "currently on the table," and the belief within WWE is that the match will be one of the headlining bouts at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10. Knight, who previously challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship back in November 2023, has been feuding with Reigns and the reformed Bloodline over the last few months, and alongside Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys defeated The Usos and Jacob Fatu in a six-man tag team match at SummerSlam.