AEW Star Darby Allin Plans To Attempt Major Athletic Feat Without Training

AEW's Darby Allin has done many crazy things in the ring and some away from it too, like climbing Mount Everest, and he's already eyeing finishing another major athletic event soon.

Allin summited Everest in 2025, later revealing that he wanted to climb the world's highest peak because he was "tired of just being around fake ass f***ing people." The former AEW World Champion has outlined another goal he wants to achieve later this year, something that far more people do each year than climb Everest — running the New York Marathon. However, the AEW star wants to accomplish this feat without any training. During his recent appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel, Allin responded to a question about whether he has good cardio.

"Yes and no [replying to whether he has good cardio.] I'm doing the New York Marathon in November, and I told everybody I'm not even going to train once for it and just try to see what happens," Allin replied with a laugh.

Dr. Hightower, who is a chiropractic physician, advised Allin against doing so based on his experience. Allin, if he does complete the marathon, won't be the first wrestler to run a marathon, with WWE's CM Punk recently revealing to Stephanie McMahon how he ran the Chicago marathon and wrestled the next day. WWE presenter Megan Morant also ran the 2023 Boston Marathon and finished it in three hours.

This year's New York Marathon will be held on November 1, 2026, just two weeks before AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view held in Phoenix, Arizona.