Dave Meltzer Says WHC No. 1 Contender's Tournament Finals Will Take Place On WWE Raw

On Monday, September 14, "WWE Raw" will return to Mexico City for the first time since 2011, and the crowd in attendance that night will have the privilege of witnessing Roman Reigns' first match on the red brand in nearly two years as he's scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship. Reigns' opponent in a few weeks is currently being decided by a No. 1 contenders tournament featuring Lucha Libre stars only, with the final four in the competition being Penta, Rey Fenix, La Parka and Dragon Lee. The weekend before "Raw" heads to Mexico, AAA will hold its biggest show of the year, Triplemania 34, and according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," the finals of the No. 1 contenders tournament will not be taking place at the event.

"It's not going to be at Triplemania, the finals are going to be on an episode of 'Raw' from what I understand ... they're doing two semi-finals on 'Raw' this week. And then, it absolutely looks like Penta and Rey Fenix and I mean, it's brother versus brother but every time I've seen Penta and Rey Fenix, they're really quite good together, so that will be a hell of a match."

Last night on "Raw," Fenix defeated El Fiscal and Lee defeated El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to advance in the tournament. In the semi-finals, Fenix will go one-on-one with Lee, while Penta will enter battle with La Parka. Additionally, with the finals rumored to be a clash between the Mexican brothers, it's been speculated that Penta will be the tournament's winner and Reigns' challenger on September 14.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.