WWE's Rey Mysterio Comments On AAA GM Role & Luchador Tournament

It was revealed back in June that WWE is headed to Mexico for the first time in 15 years to host both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." A tournament featuring luchadors from both brands, as well as stars from AAA, is underway to determine who will get the opportunity to challenge World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of the September 14 edition of "Raw" from Mexico City.

AAA's general manager, and WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio appeared on "WWE Now" following Monday's edition of the red brand to talk about all things lucha libre, from his GM position, to the tournament. He said his own journey has been incredible, and now that he's in charge, he wants to give more opportunities to younger stars.

"The best thing that I could have thought of is, 'How can we get opportunities to the up-and-coming greatest luchadors of all time right now? The ones that are rising?'" he said. "What better than to speak to the OTC, convince him into putting his heavyweight title on the line, but of course, it would have to be with someone that is very respected and someone that is willing to earn that spot... I truly believe that this is an opportunity of a lifetime because anything can happen, as we've seen over the years in wrestling."

Mysterio said that part of him wanted to be in the tournament, but he didn't want to be selfish, and he wants the up-and-coming talent on display. The Hall of Famer said it's time for the luchadors to show everyone what they're all about.