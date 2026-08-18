AJ Styles Talks Producing Cruz Montana Vs. Grayson Waller Match On WWE NXT

In between enjoying retirement and defending his son Avery Styles on social media, WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles has tried his hand at producing matches whenever he visits the WWE Performance Center for "NXT" and "WWE EVOLVE." And Styles revealed on the latest episode of "The AJ Styles Show" that he was back producing again last week on "NXT," agenting the main event match between Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana. It was a job where Styles didn't have to overextend himself.

"Listen, there's not a lot you have to do in this match, because you have two pros who have been on television," Styles said. "They know what they're doing. I had no worries that they'd get it done in the time they needed to. Total pros. Grayson Waller is very underrated. Very good. The heel work he's doing right now, as the p****d off 'I'm gonna tell you what I think, and if you don't like it, come do something about it,' I kind of like that."

"These guys...they went out there, and I don't know if you saw...at the end of the match, there was bruises on their chest. Like...there was a boot mark on Cruz's face. They got after it. There was some very real stuff that was going on, and I liked it. These guys were hitting each other hard...I was impressed by how they wrestled. And I didn't have to worry about how it was going to go. Again...I'm there to help produce. It's not like I put together this match for them."

Despite getting a lot of time, Waller and Montana's match ultimately ended in a non-finish, with the match being thrown out after a debuting Zilla Fatu interfered and attacked both men. As a result, the NXT Championship picture remains a bit uncertain, as the winner of Waller vs. Montana was scheduled to challenge champion Tony D'Angelo for the title.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription