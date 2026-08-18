AJ Styles Comments On WWE NXT Debut Of 'Freaking Awesome' Zilla Fatu

Last week arguably produced the biggest moment of Zilla Fatu's wrestling career, as the Samoan wrestler made his WWE debut at the close of last week's "NXT" episode. And perhaps nobody was more psyched that Fatu was there than former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Discussing Fatu's debut on "The AJ Styes Show," the WWE Hall of Famer had no trouble finding the words to describe how much he enjoyed Fatu's introduction and his overall presentation.

"It was freaking awesome," Styles said. "He looks like a star. Just his presence. It's a very intimidating presence. And I wish Samoans weren't so scary, because they're...actually great humans. But they just have a look about them that makes them look scary. And man, Zilla Fatu looks so intimidating. And if you don't know how scary he is, he did those splashes without kneepads...Yeah man, it was a really cool [moment]. The fans went crazy in 'NXT.' So yeah, it was a very cool moment."

Styles' positive review may have also been informed by the fact that he was just a few feet away, watching the whole thing occur backstage. Earlier in the podcast, Styles revealed that he had been the producer for the match Fatu ran in on, a #1 contender's match for the NXT Championship between Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana.

Despite his role, Styles didn't elaborate whether he also produced Fatu's run-in or if he had been kept in the dark regarding the spot. It also remains unclear who will be challenging NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo, as Fatu's interference led to the match being ruled a no-contest.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription