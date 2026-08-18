WWE's AJ Styles: I've Never Seen Anyone More Ready To Be World Champ Than LA Knight

For years, WWE fans have been clamoring for an LA Knight world title reign. As of 2026, though, that feat still has yet to be fulfilled.

On a recent edition of "The AJ Styles Show," WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles echoed the thought raised by those many fans: it's about time that WWE strap some major gold around "The Megastar."

"I've never seen anybody more ready to be a champion right now than LA Knight," Styles said. "I know I keep harping on this, but I can't be the only one that thinks this way. He's got all the tools. Give him the opportunity. He knows what comes with being a champion. He's got it. I'm not just talking about holding the heavyweight championship around your waist. Nope. When it comes to interviews and what you got to do to represent the WWE, he has those tools to be able to get it done. I think he'd do it flawlessly."

Under the WWE banner, Knight has held the Million Dollar and United States Championships. In 2023, he also challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, albeit unsuccessfully.

Earlier this month, Knight voiced the idea of pursuing Reigns' gold once more, this time the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Reigns brushed Knight to the side, citing his belief that Knight hadn't done anything to earn the title shot. In response, Knight described himself as "lightning in a bottle," which he claims Reigns to have never been. WWE has yet to make any rematch between Reigns and Knight official as the former is awaiting the winner of a number one contender's tournament first.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.