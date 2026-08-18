WWE Posts Footage Of Jacob Fatu Walking Away From Roman Reigns After Raw Went Dark

The main event segment of "WWE Raw" was a wild one this week, with Jimmy and Jey Uso set to "deliver" their younger brother, Solo Sikoa to World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. Sikoa lost a match to Jey the previous week on the red brand, leading to him having to re-join the Bloodline. Things didn't go as planned for the "Tribal Chief," however.

Instead of hitting LA Knight with a Samoan Spike after Knight interfered in the segment to rescue Sikoa, Sikoa nailed Reigns in the throat. The pair of babyfaces then beat down the Usos and Reigns, but one Bloodline member remained out of the fray. "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu stood in the corner, watching it all happen, after Reigns had previously told him to stay out of things.

WWE released footage on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday following the segment, and after "Raw" went off the air, showing Fatu walking away from the World Heavyweight Champion. In the video, Jey asked Reigns repeatedly what Fatu was doing as he left the corner he was standing in throughout the segment and left the ring, with the briefest of looks back at Reigns before he headed up the ramp to the back.

"What does this mean for The Bloodline?" the video was poignantly captioned.

Earlier in the segment, Reigns presented the Usos with ula falas of their own. He called them his "captains" after they planned, and executed said plan, to get Sikoa back in the Bloodline. Fatu didn't look happy about being the only current member of the Bloodline not to receive an ula fala from Reigns, after he's been serving as his enforcer since aligning himself with Reigns at the beginning of June, after losing his shot at the "OTC's" gold.