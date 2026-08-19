Bully Ray Doesn't Love Potential WWE Idea For Promoting Bron Breakker Vs. Oba Femi

Bully Ray isn't a fan of WWE potentially billing the match between Oba Femi and Bron Breakker as a match to determine the future face of WWE.

Femi and Breakker are set to clash for the first time in WWE next month at Sunday Night's Main Event, a match proposed by Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw." Heyman said that a match of this magnitude needed to happen at a big show to discourage the two from brawling on "Raw." He came close to branding the match as a showdown to crown the future of WWE, something Bully Ray said on "Busted Open" they were close to doing. Ray doesn't believe it would be wise for WWE to promote it as a match that could determine the future of WWE, as doing so could hurt the loser, a point he also made on another episode of "Busted Open."

"You [Dave LaGreaca] thought Oba and Bron would be promoted as who is the true future of the WWE? You asked me my opinion on that. And I was like, I don't love that because whoever loses becomes not the future of the WWE. But I'll be damned if Paul Heyman wasn't listening to Dave LaGreca last week on WWE Radio because, as we all know, they listen. They didn't advertise the match as the winner of this match is the future of the WWE. But I'll be damned if they didn't get real close to that last night," said Ray.

While Heyman did mention in his promo on "Raw" that the winner at Sunday Night's Main Event would be the future of WWE, the match wasn't officially billed that way. The match will mark the first singles meeting between the two, although they have faced each other in tag team matches during dark matches and live events.