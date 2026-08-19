Streamer IShowSpeed Provides Updated Timeline On His WWE Return

IShowSpeed is set to return to WWE programming soon, the streamer recently confirmed online.

The YouTube streamer, who last appeared on WWE at WrestleMania 42 earlier this year, said in a stream that he will be returning very soon to the promotion.

"Bro, I'm coming back to WWE soon, bro. Don't worry, bro. Speed is coming back to WWE very soon," said the streamer online.

Speed, following his surprise entry into the men's Royal Rumble match in 2025, wrestled again on Night 1 of WrestleMania 42, where he teamed with The Vision against The Usos and LA Knight. He and his team lost the match, and The Vision attacked him afterward, accusing the streamer of costing them the match. Knight and co. came to Speed's aid, after which he landed a frog splash on Logan Paul.

Speed was praised for his performance at the show, which marked the first time he had actually gotten some offense in during a WWE match. Drew McIntyre was among the WWE stars impressed by his athleticism and on-screen personality. Prior to his match at "The Show of Shows," Speed had taken a few bumps from the likes of Randy Orton, who hit him with an RKO, while Bron Breakker delivered a vicious spear at the Royal Rumble. The 21-year-old influencer has also featured in a few comedic backstage bits with Danhausen and was also cursed by the WWE star, leading to some bad luck for him.