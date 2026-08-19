AJ Styles Comments On Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green Suffering Injury

AJ Styles is confident that Chelsea Green, the Interim Women's Champion, will bounce back from her injury.

Green broke her orbital bone just days after winning the title at SummerSlam, but it seems like she will continue wrestling despite the injury. Styles backed the idea of WWE putting a mask on her to protect her from further injury and said that he spoke to her, adding that she seems optimistic despite the setback.

"They're going to throw a mask on her, I'm sure of it," said Styles on "The AJ Styles Show." "Actually, I did get to see her. I think she came down to the trainers. I believe she lives in Florida, so I saw her at the trainer's at the Performance Center, and she's doing okay. She's not mad about the situation. It is what it is. She said she had some bad luck."

He thinks that the injury could actually benefit Green and make her a bigger star, citing Becky Lynch as a perfect example for that, stating how Lynch became a mega star after her nose was broken in a brawl on WWE television.

"When I see someone get hurt and they go, 'Nope, we're still doing this.' To me, it makes them a bigger babyface. Becky Lynch became a super duper star because she got punched in the face — I believe it broke her nose, I could be wrong about this — and became a bigger star because of that. That picture of her all bloodied up going, 'Come on!' you know. Oh my gosh. That was so freaking awesome. I remember seeing it going, 'Wow. That's a star.'"

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out how many wrestlers are always hurt, like Liv Morgan, whom he believes is one of the toughest people he's met. He said that Morgan's dogged spirit makes fans like her, despite her being a heel in WWE.