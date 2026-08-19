Ricochet Responds To Paul Heyman's AEW Jab From WWE Raw Promo

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Bron Breakker was close to laying his hands on Oba Femi, who he's become frustrated with over the last few weeks after "The Ruler" was labelled the future of WWE following his SummerSlam win over Brock Lesnar. That said, before Breakker could act on his emotions, his former manager from The Vision, Paul Heyman, stopped him from getting physical with Femi, but also gave the "Badass" a lesson about not giving away marquee matches on free TV, which some took as a slight jab at All Elite Wrestling.

Heyman advised Breakker to not engage with Femi, explaining to him that a battle between two main-eventers can't transpire in an impromptu match on "WWE Raw" to decide who will be the future of the business. Heyman specifically told Breakker that WWE doesn't just answer to the fans, but also its shareholders, which frustrated AEW star Ricochet, who took to social media to comment on "The Oracle's" promo.

"We're the Greatest Wrestling company in the world. So no we don't answer to "Share Holders" we answer to OUR fans. Because they're the ones who deserve it."

We're the Greatest Wrestling company in the world. So no we don't answer to "Share Holders" we answer to OUR fans. Because they're the ones who deserve it. 🤷🏽‍♂️ 👌🏽 https://t.co/dDMHK6nc4y — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) August 19, 2026

Breakker will get the opportunity to unleash his anger on Femi on September 6 when both men clash for the first time ever at Sunday's Night Main Event. At this time, it remains to seen if Heyman will accompany either competitor to the ring, as he seems to still want to help Breakker grow as a rising star, but has also shown his respect for Femi, especially on Monday night when he shook his hand before leaving the ring.