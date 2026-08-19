'Unemployed' Road Dogg Says He Was 'Turned Away' From AEW Because Of Political Beliefs

Amidst a social media spat with wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, "Road Dogg" Brian James, formerly of WWE, most recently as a member of the creative team before his departure in March, said that he was "turned away" from AEW due to his political beliefs and remains unemployed.

On Tuesday, James claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the sons of his former tag team partner, Billy Gunn, Austin and Colten, are "beneath" the AEW World Tag Team Championships. His thoughts on AEW's tag team division caught the attention, and earned a response, from Meltzer. The following day, a fan replied to James' shot back at Meltzer, and said that if James wants a job in AEW, he shouldn't be publicly arguing with Meltzer, who the fan insinuated was in the pocket of AEW President Tony Khan.

"Actually, I was turned away because of my political/ core beliefs That happened IN AMERICA," James replied, alongside an American flag emoji. "I didn't donate to or vote for Trump, BUT his old man did, why was I punished?"

Actually, I was turned away because of my political/ core beliefs

That happened IN AMERICA 🇺🇸

I didn't donate to or vote for Trump, BUT his old man did, why was I punished ? — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) August 19, 2026

James then directed his attention toward former wrestling media member David Bixenspan in another reply. He said it was Bixenspan who "reported it all," presumably meaning he believes the journalist outed his political beliefs. In the reply, James confirmed he remains "unemployed," after it was initially reported around TNA Slammiversary, and the departure of Tommy Dreamer from the company, that he would be taking over TNA creative.

"David you can't hurt me dude, I'm not scared of you and your social warrior friends. I'm unemployed and living my life," James wrote, in part.

James claimed in an interview following his WWE departure that the company was "just moving too fast" for him. It was reported at the end of July that conversations between James and TNA had "stalled."