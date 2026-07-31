Report: Negotiations Between TNA & Former WWE Producer Road Dogg Have 'Stalled'

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, whose real name is Brian James, left the company's creative team in March, and was rumored to be headed to TNA following the departure of the promotion's previous creative head, Tommy Dreamer. According to a new report, however, the talks between James and TNA might not be going as smoothly as initially believed.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, talks between the former WWE producer and TNA have "stalled." Meltzer reported the sides don't seem to be close to a deal. It was rumored back in June that James was meant to start his work in TNA at Slammiversary, and he was reportedly backstage. It remains unclear if James contributed anything to the pay-per-view, or if he was just visiting.

As of the June 26 edition of the Observer, James wasn't meant to take over the head of creative position that Dreamer had vacated upon his firing from TNA, what the company called "workforce reduction." Delirious, real name Hunter Johnson, is currently serving as head booker of the company. James was reportedly meant to work alongside Eric Tompkins, TNA's President of TV Production, to help put together final products, presumably meaning episodes of "TNA iMPACT" as well as pay-per-views.

James left WWE following the release of "WWE Unreal" season two, which many fans believed painted him in a bad light. He clarified the following month, however, he left the company because it was "just moving too fast" for him. James has remained tight-lipped on his status with TNA, and the promotion has offered no updates publicly.