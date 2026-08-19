Las Vegas Stadium Authority Releases Final Attendance Count For WWE WrestleMania 42

Attendance for WWE WrestleMania 42 was heavily reported to be down, as ticket sales were monitored by various outlets in the months leading up to the event. WWE elected to run WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, in the same venue as the previous year, after previously revealing the show would be held in New Orleans.

Now, as it was revealed by POST Wrestling in a new report, with various graphics, on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority has released its final numbers for WrestleMania 42 attendance. POST confirmed the numbers released by the stadium authority are consistent with WrestleTix's estimates, as well as what WWE revealed publicly on the 'Mania broadcast.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority revealed ahead of its quarterly meeting that the first night of WrestleMania 42 drew 47,093 tickets and the second night sold 50,003, for a combined 97,126 attendees. WrestleMania 41's combined ticket sales saw 118,641 attendees over both nights, with the first night drawing 58,538 and the second seeing 60,103 fans.

The overall number of tickets sold according to the stadium authority is lower than WrestleTix's estimate of 102,092 tickets sold, and WWE's announced attendance of 106,071. In years past, WWE has been rumored to add to its numbers by including anyone in the venue, such as staff members. It's not clear if that was the case in 2026. According to POST, the numbers show that WrestleMania attendance was down between 15 and 18 percent in 2026.

POST also revealed that according to the stadium authority's report, 81 percent of WrestleMania attendees this year were from out of town, and a vast majority of fans said the event was their main reason for traveling to Las Vegas. Tourism in the city overall is reportedly down for the year, with the stadium authority citing a decrease in hotel room tax revenue.