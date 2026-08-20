AEW Dynamite - 8/19/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 We Loved

It's become a tradition in AEW to have some sort of sit-down interview with someone like Jim Ross or Renee Paquette ahead of a big match, and it doesn't get any bigger than the main event of AEW All In London 2026.

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay sat down and went through their history to try and get the fans excited for the AEW World Championship match at Wembley Stadium, and honestly, it was fine. It wasn't bad, but it felt like it went on for such a long time that by the end of it, I'm kind of sitting there waiting for something to happen. Words can only get you so far before people start asking why these two guys aren't swinging at each other.

Then the closing angle of the show happens where Ospreay just says, 'I've had enough,' and injects some much-needed urgency into a feud that has felt a bit stagnant since the show after AEW Redemption. Omega hits the One-Winged Angel through a table on the outside; security guards are getting laid out, people are loving it. So the question I have to ask is if they were going to do this at the end of the show, why have the sit-down at all?

Sure, you have the end of the sit-down being Omega bringing Ospreay's family into things, which ties into how the show-closing angle started, but Omega could have said that in the ring, and it would have saved so much time. This show didn't need a 32-minute overrun, but when it does have that long of an overrun, you start looking at things on the show that could have been shaved off, and the sit-down interview could have absolutely been scrapped.

Look how much Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone got done in their segment. You didn't need a sit-down, two matches, and then another angle to get the point of them hating each other across to the audience. The story is right there in front of you, being told in the simplest possible way. The fact that the main event feud is being told in such a backwards way makes you grateful for the fact that there are so many matches on this show that will make up for the fact the creative direction for this match has been scattershot.

We all know the match will be great, but space out the segments and make each moment feel worthy. Have the sit-down last week and the brawl this week; that would have people in Scotland desperate to see Omega and Ospreay at each other's throats, but no, it happened this way instead.

Written by Sam Palmer