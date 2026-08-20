Dax Harwood Of FTR Admits That AEW's Young Bucks Might Be Best-Ever Tag Team

FTR's Dax Harwood has named one of their arch-rivals from recent times, The Young Bucks, as perhaps the greatest tag team in pro wrestling history.

The Young Bucks have achieved a lot as a tag team in pro wrestling and are regarded by their peers as the best in the business. One of their rivals, FTR, with whom their rivalry began when FTR were in WWE, has run them close in recent years, with Harwood admitting on "Cromulent Wrestling" that Matt and Nick Jackson could be the best tag team ever.

"I think the Young Bucks had a chip on their shoulder for a couple of reasons. I think FTR, The Revival, had chips on their shoulders for a couple of reasons as well. And the reason we didn't get along so well is because each of us wanted to be the best. And when you have that kind of competition between each other, it's hard to nurture a relationship or create a relationship," he said. "But I'll go on record and saying right now that the Young Bucks might be the greatest of all time. And that's coming from somebody whose favorite tag team is the Midnight Express. I can rest easy knowing that if people put me and Cash number two to the Young Bucks, I think I'll be okay."

Harwood said that tag team wrestling has been a "struggle" in recent years in both AEW and WWE, but he, his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, and The Young Bucks will fight to keep it relevant. He also dismissed suggestions that tag team wrestling hurts a company's bottom line, arguing that he was paid less than others in the promotion. He is hopeful that the younger generation of tag team wrestlers will have a chip on their shoulders, like FTR and the Young Bucks did, and fight to keep tag team wrestling relevant.