WINC Watchlist: FTR Vs. Young Bucks For The AEW, ROH & AAA Tag Team Championships

The most famous tag team rivalry in the history of AEW will add another chapter to its already eventful story at AEW Revolution 2026 when FTR defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks.

It was a rivalry born out of competitiveness as much as it was pettiness, with the FTR name itself coming from Matt and Nick Jackson's "Being The Elite" series where the letters used to stand for "F*** The Revival." Why did they hate The Revival so much? Because The Young Bucks had been called the greatest tag team in the world until Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood came along, and that best in the world title wasn't as certain as it once was. That was all the way back in 2016, and in the decade that has since passed, these two duos are both on course to being Hall of Fame caliber tag teams.

Both teams have held the AEW World Tag Team Championships on three occasions, they have both held gold in companies like AAA, ROH, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and even after all these years are still trying to one up each other. While some people would like to believe that AEW Revolution 2026 will be the final team these two teams mix it up, they have so much shared history and built up animosity that they could probably fight every week until they retire and not get sick of it.

To celebrate the fifth instalment of this feud, we have decided to take a trip down memory lane in preparation for the upcoming pay-per-view by re-watching every two-on-two encounter between FTR and The Young Bucks. For context, we aren't going to list every time they shared a ring together, but just know that the Anarchy In The Arena match from AEW Double or Nothing 2024, and the Mile High Madness match from the February 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite" are must-see matches that feature these two teams.

So without further ado, let's take a look back at every tag team encounter between FTR and The Young Bucks!