Eric Bischoff Commends WWE Business Decision As 'Strategic & Smart'

WWE is back to having more live events, and Eric Bischoff has given this decision a big thumbs up.

The TKO-owned promotion has gone back on its earlier decision to reduce live events, with a host of shows scheduled for July, August, and September. Bischoff said on "83 Weeks" that it's a smart move that will give inexperienced stars much-needed ring time to hone their characters.

"I like to think it's very strategic, and it's smart. I'm glad to see it," said Bischoff. "Obviously, the financial part of it is the first thing everybody thinks about, but then there's the talent side of it and, to a lesser extent, the creative side of it. [The talent] You get an opportunity to develop your instinct and develop the ability to read your audience in a way that helps direct your moves, your actions, your mannerisms, in other words, you're using the audience."

Bischoff noted that the likes of Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair used the audience to tell their stories, which is something wrestlers will get to grips with after performing in front of an audience. He stated that house shows give talent a greater understanding of their voice and how to find it.

"Well, where do you learn that if you don't get the opportunity to practice it and to develop the skills and develop the instinct? Because you can't take that in a pill. You can't read about it. You can't watch a YouTube show and figure it out. You've got to just kind of go out there — with some great guidance, by the way, and coaching — but you need to go out there and find what works for you and get comfortable with the voice of your now character as opposed to what you just would normally do," added Bischoff.

WWE going back on the road, Bischoff believes, will also build a personal connection with the audience. He concluded by saying that wrestlers need regular in-ring experience to stay sharp and reduce the risk of injury, arguing that physical fitness alone isn't enough to perform safely.