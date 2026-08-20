Dave Meltzer Clarifies AEW/Road Dogg Situation

On Wednesday, Brian "Road Dogg" James got in an online spat with Dave Meltzer and claimed that AEW didn't hire him because of his conservative political views. Following his departure from WWE in March, James had reportedly been in talks to join TNA as a member of their creative team when negotiations stalled. There were not reports that he was in talks with AEW.

On "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer addressed the situation. He said that it's ridiculous that James blames his political views on the reason AEW didn't hire him.

"There are many people in AEW that have conservative viewpoints and I have never heard of anyone not being hired by AEW based on political viewpoints in one direction or the other," Meltzer said.

The situation was triggered by a post from James saying that the AEW tag titles are beneath The Gunns. Meltzer disagreed, saying Road Dogg's perspective showed a "lack of understanding" of the AEW tag belts.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.