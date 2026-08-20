TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Breaks Down Jeff Hardy Title Defense

TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has been singing the praises of the Hardys, Matt and Jeff, for quite some time, and on the August 13 edition of "TNA iMPACT," he got the chance to face off against Jeff for only the second time in singles competition. Nemeth successfully defended his gold against the "Charismatic Enigma," and now, he and brother Ryan are set to challenge the Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Lockdown.

Nemeth took to "Busted Open Radio" to talk about his match with Jeff, who he called "someone so unique" it was hard to describe him sometimes. He said the Jeff fans see on TV is who he is in real life.

"He's just an artist that loves it and at any moment can be champion and has the crowd behind him no matter what," Nemeth said. "Getting out there with him, a former TNA World Champion himself, someone that can always pull something off himself and will always put his body on the line for it. He did, and you never know if the chemistry is going to be there. We've only wrestled a handful of matches ... There's just something out there to where it felt good for me to be in the ring with Jeff because I know what he's capable of."

Nemeth said he could feel the crowd believing with every near fall that it could have been Jeff's moment. He said he put everything out there during the match, and Jeff did the same. Nemeth called it a "beautiful thing."