TNA Champ Nic Nemeth Breaks Down Jeff Hardy Title Defense
TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth has been singing the praises of the Hardys, Matt and Jeff, for quite some time, and on the August 13 edition of "TNA iMPACT," he got the chance to face off against Jeff for only the second time in singles competition. Nemeth successfully defended his gold against the "Charismatic Enigma," and now, he and brother Ryan are set to challenge the Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Championships at Lockdown.
Nemeth took to "Busted Open Radio" to talk about his match with Jeff, who he called "someone so unique" it was hard to describe him sometimes. He said the Jeff fans see on TV is who he is in real life.
"He's just an artist that loves it and at any moment can be champion and has the crowd behind him no matter what," Nemeth said. "Getting out there with him, a former TNA World Champion himself, someone that can always pull something off himself and will always put his body on the line for it. He did, and you never know if the chemistry is going to be there. We've only wrestled a handful of matches ... There's just something out there to where it felt good for me to be in the ring with Jeff because I know what he's capable of."
Nemeth said he could feel the crowd believing with every near fall that it could have been Jeff's moment. He said he put everything out there during the match, and Jeff did the same. Nemeth called it a "beautiful thing."
Nemeth Praises Philly Crowd
Nemeth put over the crowd in the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, a city historically known for being a great audience for professional wrestling. The champion said his match against Jeff was only made better by those in attendance.
"When you have a solid match and that crowd is there for every false finish of it, for every minute of the last half... every time somebody's back was down, the crowd was jumping out of their seats, because of that city, because of what they expect in Philadelphia," he explained. "What they deserved is great wrestling, not being known for wrestling, being known for great wrestling."
Nemeth said the fans made the match better because they were there for Jeff and were behind him every step of the way. Despite the upcoming match at Lockdown pitting the Nemeths against the tag champion Hardys, he continued to praise the work the rival brothers are doing in the company.
"Jeff is so valuable, the Hardys are, to our team," he said. "Having Jeff on our roster is just a beautiful, emotional, artistic guy that could any day become world champion. It's a thing of beauty to have him with us."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.