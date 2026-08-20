Nic Nemeth Reacts To Zilla Fatu's WWE Debut

Just over one week ago, the latest Anoa'i family member joined WWE. Zilla Fatu debuted on "NXT" when he interrupted the main event and beat down Grayson Waller and Cruz Montana. On this week's episode of "NXT", Fatu was announced to be in a 4-way match for the Men's NXT Championship. On his podcast, Booker T stated that "NXT" was just a "pit stop" for Fatu. Former WWE Superstar and current TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth weighed in on that possibility.

On Busted Open, Nemeth said for fans who aren't familiar with Fatu outside of WWE, they might be confused as to why his first match is a title shot. "Let's see what he's got. Give him a shot. I don't mind showing up and making a splash and go, 'I'm coming for the championship'. You got four guys doing it and I need to see something bigger." As a fan, Nemeth wants to see what you can do on the mic. "I need you to connect or scare me or make me laugh or go 'Oh my God, this guy is an entertainer. He's going to kill people, this is incredible!'"

"If you go do your match and it's okay, you got big boots to fill, brother. You've got half that crowd and maybe that roster going 'this guy is not taking my effing place. I don't care who his relatives are. I earned my spot and I'm going to go outdo him. And if you actually see it and outdo someone and then he gets called up to the roster and is in the Bloodline in three weeks, I'd be pretty p****d off."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.