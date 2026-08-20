Backstage Update On When WWE Star Bronson Reed Is Expected To Return From Injury

WWE fans may not have to wait much longer to see Bronson Reed back in the ring.

According to PWI Elite, the former NXT North American Champion is "very close" to a WWE return after being sidelined with a torn triceps since February 2026. Some sources within WWE are reportedly under the impression that Reed's on-screen comeback will materialize by next month, with Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6 cited as a potential stage for it.

This report aligns with one recently made by WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, which indicated that Reed is expected to resurface sooner, rather than later. The respective outlet also specified that, upon his return, the "Big" star is set to be positioned as a main event-level heel riding on an upward trajectory. As for who Reed will oppose, a program with "The Ruler" Oba Femi has been raised as a possibility for sometime later this year.

Interestingly, WWE announced that Femi will face Bron Breakker, Reed's Vision stablemate, at Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. This will mark the first singles encounter between the two.

Prior to injury, Reed was initially slotted to win his Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 23 edition of "WWE Raw." His mid-match tricep tear reportedly altered those plans, resulting in a Jey Uso victory instead.

In Reed's absence, Breakker himself returned from injury to reignite his feud with The Vision's co-founder, Seth Rollins. Logan Paul later sustained a torn triceps of his own, with his recovery still ongoing. Austin Theory, who joined The Vision in late 2025, is now romantically linked to Maxxine Dupri; at the same time, he and Breakker reign as the WWE World Tag Team Champions.