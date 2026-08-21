AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/12/2026

With the road to Wembley Stadium beginning to wind down, the August 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the stars of All Elite Wrestling once again take another step towards the company's biggest show of the year, AEW All In London 2026. Both Jon Moxley and Jay White reached the quarter finals of the Continental Challenge Cup. MJF secured the number two spot in the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In, and Kevin Knight retained his AEW TNT Championship against Chris Jericho.

As far as the television ratings were concerned, it was a mixed bag for "Dynamite." According to Wrestlenomics, with data provided by SpoilerTV, the August 12 episode of "Dynamite" averaged a total of 658,000 viewers, marking a 5% drop from the previous week's 694,000 viewers. It's also 8% below the trailing four week average of 716,000 viewers, and like every AEW show, it does not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX. However, 658,000 viewers is an improvement on last year as this week's average viewership is 6% above the August 2025 average, and 16% above the average for the third quarter of last year.

In the 18-49 demographic, "Dynamite" faired a little better as the show posted a 0.14 number, the same number as last week's show. This was also 8% above the trailing four week average of 0.13, but 0.13 is lower than the average for last year's third quarter, and August 2025 by 7% and 12% respectively. With that said, a 0.14 for this week's episode was enough to have "Dynamite" place second in the prime time cable rankings for Wednesday night, only finishing behind the Major League Baseball coverage on ESPN. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer also provided details on the growing 25-54 demographic, where "Dynamite" posted a 0.21 number.