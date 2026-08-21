TNA Impact 8/20/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I know that I was definitely not alone in thinking that the finals of the Knockouts Television Championship Tournament was primed to be M By Elegance taking on her Elegance Brand stablemate Heather By Elegance, and was quite surprised to see that Jada Stone was actually the one to advance by beating Heather in the semifinals.

I thought M and Heather would be a really interesting finals match in the inaugural Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. Not only are they both incredibly talented and deserving of becoming the first to hold the title, but it would be great to see how they would handle facing one another from a character standpoint, and if it would lead to any dissension within The Elegance Brand on the whole. There's nothing wrong with M taking on Stone, but there was just a better road that TNA could've taken here in my opinion.

I also struggle a little bit to understand the booking that's at play here. TNA intentionally chose to have M and Heather on opposite sides of the bracket and they intentionally had both women advance pretty far into the tournament with M even receiving a bye to the semifinals. It feels like a lot of effort being put into a tease for a lack of a better term that ended up ultimately having no payoff at all. If Stone is the one who ends up going over M to become the inaugural Knockouts Television Champion (which I personally think is what we will see happen), then there's no reason not to give her someone else to face in the finals instead of M. At the end of the day, this just wasn't a decision that was for me and not the way that I would've had things play out.

Written by Olivia Quinlan