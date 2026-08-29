Kevin Nash Recalls Decision To Join TNA Instead Of Making WWE Return

Kevin Nash has opened up about the reasons for joining TNA Wrestling in 2004, instead of continuing with WWE.

Nash, who had returned to WWE in 2002 after the demise of WCW, had a short spell with the promotion before deciding to switch to TNA, which was in its infancy in 2004. He said on his "Kliq This" podcast that the lighter schedule was the primary reason he joined the Jeff Jarrett-run promotion.

"I just had enough, you know. My son and my wife had had enough of me being gone. TNA was a 68-mile drive, from my garage to the back gate at Universal [Studios]. It's five times a month, you know? I would go Sunday to the pay-per-view, Monday, Tuesday tapings, two weeks off, Monday, Tuesday tapings," said Nash.

The nWo star said that his time in TNA — which included being part of the Main Event Mafia faction, one of the most popular groups in TNA's history — allowed him to be part of the locker room and become friends with some of the promotion's stars. Overall, he looked back fondly on his time with the promotion.

"I got a chance to still be one of the boys. I got to hang out with a lot of the young guys. You know, Alex [Shelley] and I became good friends there, me and Jay Lethal got to hang. We had some epic parties in Jeff's room there. I had a very good experience at TNA. I was gone like most of the Hulk [Hogan] and Eric [Bischoff] time because I was almost exclusively booked by Jeff," Nash added.

Nash's time in TNA came to an end in 2011, following which he returned to WWE for yet another brief spell in the promotion, where he had his high-profile feud with CM Punk. That was his last stint in a major promotion, following which he had a number of matches in the indies, with his final one coming in 2018.