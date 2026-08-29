AEW's Kris Statlander Says She Pitched Getting Hit By A Car During A Match

Kris Statlander may be the first woman in AEW history to ever hold both the AEW TBS and AEW Women's World Championships, but things could've gone much different for her if she had continued to pursue her initial career as a stuntwoman. During an interview with "98 Rock Baltimore" to promote last week's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Statlander talked about her first career, and how she decided to pursue stunt work after having an honest conversation with herself.

"I just said to myself one day, I said 'If I can do any job for a week, that's like my dream job, what would it be?'" Statlander said. "And I was like 'Oh, I think being a stunt double would be the coolest thing ever.' And then I looked into how to do it, and I trained for it."

Statlander is now several years removed from the stunt business, but she's occasionally nodded to her former profession, being unafraid to pull off a 450 Splash here and there or get ultraviolet, like she did in her street fight against Willow Nightingale at AEW All Out 2024. And Statlander admitted that there's one thing she would like to do that would recall her former career, having gone as far to even pitch the idea to WWE officials.

"I think Darby [Allin] and I are the only two people that have pitched getting hit by a car for a match," Statlander said. "We'll see what happens, who gets crushed in traffic first."

Allin does Statlander beat in one regard, as the former AEW Men's World Champion was able to clear a spot in his Coffin Match against Gabe Kidd in March 2026 that saw Allin and Kidd in a car that Allin intentionally crashed to start the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "98 Rock Baltimore" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription