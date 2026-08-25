AEW's Mercedes Mone Talks Friendship With WWE Star Bayley Across Company Lines

AEW star Mercedes Mone has spoken about her friendship with WWE's Bayley, and how she has gone in disguise to watch her matches.

Mone said in her "Mone Mag" that she watched one of Bayley's matches at WrestleMania in disguise, and in an interview with "Daily Star," she didn't name the match but explained why it was important to be there for her friend. The two share a close friendship, which, along with Bayley's importance to women's wrestling, is the reason why she went to show her support.

"Everybody knows that Pam [Bayley] is my best friend in wrestling, and there's been many matches that I've been to, and she's been to many of my matches supporting me. When you have people like that in your life, you show up for important things. I love being in disguise and hiding. I'm always going to support her 'cause she's the best," said Mone. "We wouldn't have this beautiful generation of women's wrestling if she wasn't part of it. When you have people like that in this world, you got to support them."

There's been speculation about Bayley potentially leaving WWE for AEW, something that's been teased by Mone herself. Mone hopes that she and Bayley can run it back once again, calling a match with the WWE star as a dream match for her.

"That's always a dream match for me too, is to have another match with her. She is one of my greatest opponents of all time. Of course, everybody knows one of our greatest matches together, Brooklyn. That really changed the way people viewed women's wrestling," she said.

Earlier this year, Bayley too expressed hope that she and Mone can tear it in the ring once again, but is unsure if it will happen. Recent reports have suggested that Bayley hasn't yet signed a new deal with WWE, which rumors say will expire in January 2027.