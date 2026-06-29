Mercedes Mone Teases WWE Tag Team Partner Bayley Joining Her In AEW

For the second straight year, Mercedes Mone is going to AEW All in to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship after defeating Maya World to win the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament at Forbidden Door. And yet, Mone isn't just looking ahead to All In, she's looking far beyond All In, and at an old opponent who currently doesn't wrestle for AEW. On her Instagram Story, Mone posted several highlights and photos from her Forbidden Door match with World, before then posting an AEW WrestleDream poster. On one side of the poster was Mone; on the other side was WWE star Bayley, under the name Davina Rose, the name Bayley used before signing with WWE.

The poster was seen by many as a tease regarding Bayley joining Mone in AEW as a potential opponent, or as a tag team partner. During Mone's time in WWE as Sasha Banks, Bayley was considered her career rival, with the two feuding over the NXT Women's Championship in 2015 and the WWE Women's World Championship in 2020. The duo also achieved success as the tag team, The Boss N' Hug Connection, becoming the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in 2019, later regaining the titles in May 2020.

There is no concrete information regarding Bayley's contractual status with WWE beyond that she reportedly signed a multi-year extension in late 2023; in April 2025, Bayley revealed she had a year and a half left on the deal, but didn't give a specific end date. The multi-time Women's Champion has continued to be featured on WWE television, most recently teaming with Lyra Valkyria. That partnership came to an abrupt end one week ago, however, after Valkyria turned on Bayley following the duo's failure to capture the Women's World Tag Team Championships from Brie Bella and Paige.