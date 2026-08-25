WWE's Chelsea Green Says Broken Bones Won't Keep Her Down, Wants Rhea Ripley Match

Just five days after she won the Interim WWE Women's Title in a ladder match at SummerSlam, Chelsea Green found herself on the injured list when she broke her orbital bone during her first match as champion on "WWE SmackDown." Originally, fans were concerned that Green would vacate the title she just won, but with the "Hot Mess" being able to avoid a serious injury, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis gave her 30 days to get cleared in order to remain champion. Despite her title reign not starting the way she wanted, Green is not letting her injury ruin her spirits, explaining in an interview with "Etalk" that she's been able to bounce back from every other hurdle in her career so far.

"I've been doing this 13 years. No broken bones are ever going to keep me down. At this point, I've had heart surgery. I've had a broken ankle, collar bone, nose, cheekbone, orbital bone, and three broken arms. And we're good. I wake up feeling amazing every single day ... there's not a single thing that can happen to me that is going to keep me down because I've been waiting my entire career for this moment. So, I'm ready to go. Put me in, coach. I will fight with a broken orbital bone."

The ladder match for the interim title was made following the news that the current WWE Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, would be unable to compete at SummerSlam after tearing her meniscus, and when asked about dream opponents, Green claimed that "Mami" is at the top of her list.

"I think it's only fair that I say Rhea Ripley considering I am technically the Interim Women's Champion, and Rhea Ripley is the WWE Women's Champion. I think we need to duke it out for a position of maybe permanent residency."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Etalk" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.