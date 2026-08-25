AJ Styles Plans To Produce Title Match At WWE NXT Heatwave

Over the last few months, AJ Styles has gotten more and more involved with the behind-the-scenes of "NXT," producing several matches for the developmental brand and its sister show "WWE EVOLVE." Now it looks like Styles' biggest challenge in the producing role could be coming up this weekend. During the latest episode of "The AJ Styles Show," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he's expecting to be the agent for the NXT Heatwave match between Grayson Waller, Zilla Fatu, Cruz Montana, and Tony D'Angelo, where the four will battle for the NXT Championship.

"I'm thinking that I'm going to have the opportunity, I think, to help produce this," Styles said. "So it's kind of exciting. It's going to be a big match. I think they've definitely got some ideas. I think it's going to be really good, I mean, cause you've got some great talent in there."

Styles has already produced a singles match between Waller and Montana, and was excited to work with both again, as well as D'Angelo. However, Styles seemed even more excited to work with the recently debuted Fatu, especially after describing the former independent wrestler as "freakin' awesome" one week ago.

"The dude's certainly got the look," Styles said. "So I'm anxious to see what he does. But we know what he can do in the ring. But let's see what he does with other 'NXT' stars, because that's exactly who he's in [there with]. Tony D can get after it. Cruz Montana, obviously, can get after it. Grayson Waller is a seasoned vet at this point in his career, I think. Like, it's going to be freakin' good. I'm excited to be a part of it all."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The AJ Styles Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription