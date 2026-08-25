Blake Monroe WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut Reportedly Under Discussion For SNME

As it stands, the card for WWE Sunday Night's Main Event officially sits at three matches. Per a new report, that could change soon.

According to False Finish, a one-on-one bout pitting Blake Monroe against fellow "WWE SmackDown" star Giulia has been discussed by WWE officials as a possibility for SNME. If finalized, the match would mark Monroe's in-ring main roster debut.

Monroe initially surfaced on the June 26 edition of "SmackDown," specifically by attacking Giulia, a former WWE Women's United States Champion, in the aftermath of her win over Kiana James. A match between the two was later ordered for August 21. It never got underway, however, as Monroe blindsided Giulia yet again, this time as she strolled down the entrance ramp. The UK native later claimed that deserved to face interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green in her debut instead, making it clear that she'd refuse to enter a main roster ring otherwise.

Monroe, formerly known as AEW's Mariah May, joined WWE as part of the "WWE NXT" brand in June 2025. Giulia herself came aboard to WWE the year before.

WWE Sunday Night's Main Event will emanate from Atlanta, Georgia on September 6, with a massive WrestleMania rematch between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orotn already confirmed. Elsewhere, Bron Breakker and Oba Femi will face off to see who the true future of WWE is. Rapper Lil Yachty will also mark his first in-ring appearance when he takes on reigning United States Champion Baron Corbin; if Yachty can survive five minutes in the ring with him, his friend and WWE star Trick Williams will earn a US Title shot.