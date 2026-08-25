Trish Stratus Names WWE Star Who Deserves 'More Of A Spotlight'

There's plenty of wrestlers out there that one can point to and say that they are being underutilized. For WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, one wrestler in particular who she feels should be doing more is WWE star Candice LeRae. In an interview with John Pollock of "POST Wrestling," Stratus was discussing aspects of her career when she brought up wrestling against LeRae during her recent WWE stint. Stratus has nothing but praise for the wrestling veteran, and admitted there was more she could be doing.

"I loved the opportunity to work with people like...even the match in Toronto with Nia and Candice," Stratus said. "I was so excited to work with Candice. I was like 'Dude, you've been actively wrestling so much longer than me. I'm so excited that we get to share this spotlight and people can be like 'Damn, look at what she can do.' I'm excited about that.' I think she deserves so much more of the spotlight, to be honest."

Now in her eighth year with WWE, LeRae has at times found success in the promotion, including holding the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships with Indi Hartwell and winning the WWE Women's Speed Championship in October 2024, and also began to work as a producer towards the end of 2025. At times, however, LeRae has struggled to get consistent matches on WWE TV or even at live events, and in 2026 alone has only worked three matches, her last one coming in June. LeRae has continued to be seen sparingly on "WWE SmackDown," usually in segments featuring her husband Johnny Gargano, who has continued his long running storyline of appearing unresponsive backstage at "SmackDown" events.