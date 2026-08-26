Kali Armstrong Earns Spot In WWE Heatwave Title Unification Match

Kali Armstrong defeated Women's North American Champion Zaria on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," and now, she's headed to Heatwave on Sunday to compete for the soon-to-be unified Women's NA and Speed titles. Last week, "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone told Armstrong if she could best Zaria, she'd be added to the bout, which also involves Wren Sinclair.

Zaria overpowered Armstrong to start off the match. She threw the challenger around the ring, but Armstrong was able to get back on her feet following a back body drop. She knocked Zaria over the ropes to the outside with big strikes, then took to the top rope to lay the champion out on the floor.

Back in the ring, Armstrong got Zaria to the top turnbuckle, where they traded strikes before Armstrong hit a superplex. She caught Zaria with a powerbomb, but couldn't put her away. Zaria appeared to miss a spear, and ran into a powerslam.

Armstrong looked for the Kali Connection, but walked into a spear from Zaria. The champion tried to get her up for the F5, but Armstrong countered into a rollup for the victory, making Sunday's unification match a triple threat.