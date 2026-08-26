AEW's Mick Foley Shares Reflections On 'Universally Beloved' Dolly Parton In Tribute

Mick Foley has shared a touching tribute to musician Dolly Parton following her death on Tuesday.

Foley, like fellow AEW star Adam Page, is seemingly a huge fan of Parton, as he posted a glowing tribute for her, highlighting the impact she had on his life.

"This one is going to hurt for a while. I just got off the phone with a dear friend who shared the awful news that the incomparable Dolly Parton had passed away. Although I never met her, she was part of my life for as long as I can remember, and my parents always said she was my first crush – dating back to 1973 when I was eight years old. I once did an article on Facebook, naming Dolly Parton as the person I'd most like to meet. I never did get that opportunity to meet her, but in talking to a handful of people who had the good fortune of knowing her, they all said the same thing: she was everything you could ever hope she'd be...and more," said Foley.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that Parton crossed barriers in the country music genre and called her an angel walking among us. He recalled listening to the first album of the late singer, which was her greatest hits album, to which he knew all the lyrics. Foley was equally touched by her renditions of legendary songs like "Let It Be" by The Beatles or Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," while also impressed by her memoir.

Foley concluded his touching post by asking for "instant sainthood" for the legendary musician and declaring, "I will always love you." The hardcore legend joined others in the pro wrestling business, including Ric Flair and Ricky Morton, in paying tribute to the late musician.