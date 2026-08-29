Adam Pearce Comments On Nick Aldis Wrestling In WWE Ring, Whether He'd Do The Same

Adam Pearce has spoken about how his and Nick Aldis' careers have been intricately linked and discussed whether he could follow in Aldis' footsteps and wrestle again.

Pearce and Aldis both wrestled and held the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship before becoming on-screen characters as the GMs of "Raw" and "SmackDown," respectively. Aldis returned to the ring at SummerSlam, and Pearce recently spoke to "Super Cool Radio" about how glad he was that Aldis got to wrestle.

"I have a long history with Nick. We have, in a lot of ways, somewhat mirrored our path to WWE, if you will. I was NWA Champion, he was NWA Champion. He's the 'SmackDown' GM, I'm the 'Raw' GM. In a lot of ways, I kind of helped him along in finding that footing into that position," said Pearce. "I know the passion that he has for our industry. I know the path that he's carved to get where he is today. Like I said, it's very similar to mine. He's a few years — a lot of years — younger than me and has still some of that fire and drive to get in the ring. So, when you are not completely burned out, which is to say if you are not ready to be done wrestling, then wrestling will never be done with you. So, I'm glad he got to scratch that itch."

He was pleased to see Aldis get the opportunity to wrestle again, and stated that the "SmackDown" GM looked happy at what he had done. Pearce, though, categorically stated that he has no desire to strap on his wrestling boots and wrestle ever again.

"God willing, I will never ever have another professional wrestling match in my life," he said. "I have no interest in putting on my size 13s, lacing them up, putting on tights. You do not want to see a 48-year-old man wear tights. Okay? I know what I look like in tights. I prefer to be covered up."

Pearce previously said that he has no interest in wrestling, but said that he would do so if WWE wanted him to.