WWE/TKO Appears To Resolve Settlement Dispute With Vince McMahon

It's been nearly two months since the WWE Shareholder lawsuit came to an end with the shareholders, WWE, TKO, and Vince McMahon agreeing to a settlement, and almost a month since the figures regarding the settlement were revealed. What many did not know, however, is that the situation hadn't been concluded, at least until earlier this week. Taking to X on Tuesday, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics and POST Wrestling posted court documents from a ruling revealing the settlement was set to go ahead, following the resolution of a dispute between WWE/TKO and Vince McMahon.

WWE attorney letter in the merger lawsuit says issues between WWE/TKO and Vince McMahon re: $147.5M settlement have been resolved and they are just waiting on signoff from insurance carriers. Vice Chancellor Laster entered an order approving the request to report back today. pic.twitter.com/zMoCyVsJ95 — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 25, 2026

An indication of issues between WWE and McMahon were first reported by Thurston earlier this month following another filing. The problems were then described as a "narrow disagreement" by WWE's lawyers, related to "the scope of releases tied to certain indemnification and contribution obligations between themselves and their insurance carriers." No further clarification was provided on the issues; in the filing regarding the settlement figures, WWE revealed that they expected most of their contribution to the $147.5 million settlement to be covered by insurers. McMahon would then cover the rest, totaling $42.5 million.

This new filing shows McMahon and the plaintiffs having already agreed and "authorized the execution of the stipulation of settlement as drafted" regarding the settlement. WWE themselves now believe it can go ahead with their side of the payments, and are merely waiting on the signoff from insurers. Though the plaintiffs have complained that insurer signoff wasn't part of the principle agreement, it doesn't appear it will hold up the process, as Vice Chancellor Laster had entered an order approving WWE's request. Thurston noted in a follow up tweet that, should it and the settlement go through, its filing could be made available to the public on Wednesday.