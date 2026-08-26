Willow Nightingale Recalls Moment When AEW World Title Victory Truly Hit Her

Willow Nightingale's AEW Women's World Championship run could come to an end this weekend at AEW All In, when she defends the title against a determined Mercedes Mone. As a result, it's easy to forget that Nightingale is only a few weeks removed from winning the title from Thekla at AEW Redemption, and is still trying to process the whole deal. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Nightingale admitted she was having trouble balancing her duties as champion while enjoying being champion. Because of that, it wasn't until after Redemption that Nightingale realized what she accomplished.

"The day of, you're not even really realizing what's happening, cause you're just like, 'Go go go. What's the next thing?'" Nightingale said. "But it was the Detroit 'Dynamite' after that I was like 'Oh my god, that was the craziest feeling.' That was the feeling of 'Okay, I am the champ. That's right.' That is just when it hit me."

Nightingale's appearance on the Detroit-hosted episode of "Dynamite" has gone on to receive acclaim from critics and fans due to the reaction towards Nightingale from the crowd, and her accompanying promo and face-off with Mone. When asked about the moment, Nightingale admitted she was nearly moved to tears by it, but ultimately was able to hold off her emotions long enough to get through the segment, believing she'd have been unable to stop the tears if they started flowing.

"I mean, I started tearing up, and I remember thinking to myself — I was like, 'Girl, don't let a tear drop fall in your eye right now,'" Nightingale said. "'Don't actually give into it.' Because I knew if I did, I wouldn't be able to stop. I just was like — talk about a flurry of emotions. That was just everything all at once."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription