Will Ospreay Shares His Perspective Of CM Punk-Jack Perry Clash At AEW All In 2023

Of all the people one would expect to have thoughts on CM Punk and his time with AEW, Will Ospreay wouldn't be one of them, as he was still working for New Japan Pro Wrestling during Punk's AEW tenure. But thanks to AEW's working relationship with New Japan, Ospreay found himself backstage several times when Punk was there, including the incident that got Punk fired from AEW. In an interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Ospreay gave his perspective of what happened at All In 2023.

"I can't comment that much, because I wasn't there...I was there at the Punk and Jack Perry thing," Ospreay said. "I was going over the match [with Chris Jericho] in my head, and I sat there, thinking to myself 'Oh flipping hell. I need to get this right and this right.' And I was, like, making sure that everything was going on in my head.

"And I heard a commotion, and I thought they were cutting a promo. So I got out of dodge and then it was like...I saw Punk walk past me and I was like 'Oh no! I know exactly what's happened!' So it was like funny, because it was one of those things where you obviously read s**t all the time on the internet, and then to see it happen in front of you, it's kind of like 'Oh, that's lame.'"

Ospreay noted that prior to the incident, he had not noticed anything amiss in the AEW locker room and described his brief appearances there as "super enjoyable." He also pointed out that since signing with AEW, he hadn't see that much "animosity towards one another" in the locker room.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription