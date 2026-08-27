Video: WWE's Tiffany Stratton Recorded Hip-Hop Song Alongside Lil Yachty

Wrestlers have been involving themselves in outside projects from film and TV to gaming and streaming. Some have turned to recording music. Since losing the Women's U.S. title to Jacy Jayne, Tiffany Stratton has kept herself busy. On her Twitch stream, Tiffany Stratton revealed that she has been in the studio with the GRAMMY nominee. On the stream, Stratton aired a video of herself, Lil Yachty, the producer, and two others listening to the track that she collaborated on. Stratton seems overjoyed about the track.

Tiffany Stratton has recorded a song with Lil Yachty. (Tiffany's Twitch stream) pic.twitter.com/m8RwuGms2q — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 27, 2026

Yachty has been a busy man in WWE for the last few months. He's been accompanying Trick Willams out for matches and attending the burial of a Gingerbread Man. Yachty has also reportedly been training at the PC. On "Raw", Baron Corbin offered Williams one more shot at the U.S. title if Yachty could last five minutes in the ring with him. In addition to preparing for his first match, Yachty has been in the studio and Williams revealed they've been in the studio together.

Stratton isn't the only WWE wrestler with new music. Liv Morgan released a song called "Trouble". She used the single as her entrance music at WrestleMania 42. Montez Ford released his third album, "AfterTheTide" on August 17.