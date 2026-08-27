AEW's Will Ospreay Discusses Past WWE Opportunities & His Lack Of Interest

If one is a pro wrestler, the likelihood is they grew up not only watching WWE, but wanting to wrestle for WWE. It is that sense that AEW star Will Ospreay is somewhat of a unicorn, as that doesn't describe him. In an interview with "The Ariel Helwani Show," Ospreay admitted he did watch WWE as a kid, and at first enjoyed it. But as he began to discover more wrestling promotions and styles, Ospreay began to distance himself from watching WWE, realizing it didn't fit his vision for the sport.

"It just wasn't for me," Ospreay said. "I didn't like it, I didn't like the presentation behind it. And I still have those feelings now...I found TNA and I felt like that was a style that spoke to me. The X-Division was huge for me. And then seeing that and finding Pro Wrestling NOAH and Dragon Gate and New Japan were like the things that kind of inspired me, and made me want to be a pro wrestler. They're the things that drove me. WWE's never really drove me."

Despite that, Ospreay was approached twice by WWE early in his career. One of those offers was made by WWE's Paul Heyman that would've seen Ospreay sign with EVOLVE, a move that was nixed by New Japan because he was under contract with them. The other was an offer by WWE to appear in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic, an offer he turned down due to monetary reasons.

"The money was terrible," Ospreay said. "It was bad. I was making more money in New Japan. So that was the thing that blew my mind...and I didn't know I was going to get an offer from New Japan. I just wanted to go do it because it was the Super Juniors, and the IWGP Junior Title was one of the coolest things for me. So after I signed my deal, it was funny comparing the two, and just being like 'How am I making more money in this place?'"