New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Will Ospreay believes that based on Vince McMahon’s own definitions, his WWE Superstars are actually actors more than wrestlers.

When speaking to the “WRESTHINGS podcast,” Ospreay discussed whether a move to WWE is in his future at some point. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has had offers to sign with the company in the past, to be involved in the Cruiserweight Classic and WWE “NXT UK,” but neither of those ended up working out.

“I’ll be honest and say it right now, I have no aspirations of going to WWE at all and it’s not because of the product or anything along those lines. I mean, I am not a fan of it, I will happily say … I never wanted to be the big style pro wrestler,” he stated. “Japan allows me to do a tour and then come home and live my family life, if anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything.”

Ospreay has never actually met Vince McMahon, but he claims that the WWE Chairman says, ‘I don’t own a wrestling company, I own an entertainment company.’ This goes in line with the idea that WWE focuses more on sports entertainment, with words such as ‘wrestler’ often not being said on their programming.

“You guys aren’t wrestlers, you’re actors and you just do wrestling and I don’t think that’s a dig. You guys make way more money than me like, good on you,” Ospreay said. “But I just feel like when I say proudly, ‘That’s a wrestler. I am a wrestler, I am not an actor,’ but I know you guys can wrestle, you’re just not really allowed to show it, I guess … But other than you want to make a lot of money and retire, that’s what WWE is kind of for these days.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the WRESTHINGS Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts