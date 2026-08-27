AEW All In 2026: Draws & Duds
AEW All In 2026 is very nearly upon us, a show featuring no fewer than eight championship matches and emanating from the legendary Wembley Stadium! In fact, only one match on the card at the time of this writing doesn't have a championship on the line, and that one is the Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the men's world title, making the entire show centered around the quest for gold.
But which quests for gold will have the WINC staff paying up for AEW's massive London event, and which make us want to save our money? That's what we're here today to find out. From Mercedes Mone's grudge match with Willow Nightingale to Will Ospreay's opportunity to win the big one on home soil, here are WINC's biggest draws and biggest duds from AEW All In 2026!
Dud: Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin
A Falls Count Anywhere stipulation and Darby Allin go together like peanut butter and jelly, and Kevin Knight's rise up the AEW ladder has been thoroughly entertaining. They've already had three great matches in AEW over the past year, so the idea of them running it back for a fourth time in a stipulation that fits Darby like a glove should have us bouncing off the walls with excitement. However, out of every match on the All In London card, this is the one that doesn't really feel worthy of making it to a show like this.
It's a match that would feel perfectly at home on the All Out card next month, or even the WrestleDream card a little later on, but the biggest show of the entire year? I don't see it. It will likely be a great match, don't get me wrong — it might even steal the show depending on how good it is — but for a match that has effectively been built up since Darby lost the AEW World Championship to MJF at Double or Nothing, it actually feels a bit forced. It feels like a match that if it was given a more prominent role on a show that isn't AEW's version of WrestleMania, it would stand out more and be given the time it deserves. Instead, it makes it to Wembley Stadium, which is great, but it feels like the sixth or seventh most important match on the show when it shouldn't be like that.
Plus, look at some of the matches and stars being left off the card because this match is here. If it is sticking to just eight matches on the card, a women's Casino Gauntlet like last year would go down a treat. Maya World could get her Wembley moment by defending the AEW TBS Championship, The New Day could debut in a match that isn't a complete mess, the list is endless. This will be a match that deserves to be much higher on a card later on in the year, but is most likely going to be a toilet break for some viewers.
Written by Sam Palmer
Draw: Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone
With more than a few exciting matches planned for All In, one of the biggest draws is the AEW Women's World Championship match pitting titleholder Willow Nightingale against 2026 Owen Hart Foundation tournament winner Mercedes Mone. These women have a major history, dating back to 2023 in NJPW, which has been played up in the best way on AEW television, making it possibly the best-built match ahead of AEW's biggest event of the year.
That first match was the bout where Mone suffered a near career-ending ankle injury. The star was set to win the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Championship prior to the injury, and a call was made on the fly for Nightingale to win instead. Mone has been playing off their history, and that specific match, beautifully, saying that Nightingale was smiling over her while she was suffering, and that she's not as good a person as she appears to be.
The pair have battled numerous times over the last two-plus years since Mone's debut in AEW in 2024. From Double or Nothing that year, to Nightingale ending Mone's history-making TBS Championship reign to end 2025, these women know each other well in the ring. Mone has even mentioned memorable promo segments, including when Nightingale and Harley Cameron sent her into a cake. Mone came to all promo segments involving the champion with receipts, which has only strengthened the build.
While many fans figured that All In is Mone's time following her victory in The Owen, over recent weeks, that hasn't seemed so certain, making this match all the more exciting. Nightingale received one of the biggest crowd reactions in recent memory following her title victory over Thekla, a victory solidifying her status as AEW's only Women's Grand Slam Champion. On the episode of "Dynamite" following her win at Redemption, the star was moved to tears by the response from the Detroit crowd. With that, fans online began questioning whether or not Mone is really set to win her first AEW Women's Championship in Wembley Stadium. That unknown is a big part of what makes this match such a draw.
It will be an emotional victory for either woman after what's no doubt going to be a banger of a match, which will be exciting to see, either way. While many fans want to see Nightingale's reign continue on, there are many others who ride hard for Mone who are ready to see her finally capture the top women's title in AEW, and both fanbases would absolutely call this one a big draw.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Dud: Divine Dominion vs. Brawling Birds
The Divine Dominion, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will be defending their Women's World Tag titles against the UK's own Brawling Birds, Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor, at All In.
Since March, the Divine Dominion have been undefeated, having captured the women's tag titles in just their second tag match together, while the Brawling Birds have remained undefeated since February to put them on this collision course.
Unfortunately, that's it. The build has done very little to explain why this match is happening outside of results and the fact All In is in the UK, and as a result it sits in this odd position of being the right match at the right time, while also standing out among the weaker matches on the card.
There is also a worry, because this is AEW where timing for the women's roster can be on the short side, that this will be just a five-to-ten minute contest before getting to what we can presume will be a home title win. That's not a lot of time to get a story going in the match, and as said, there's little of that having been done in the build-up.
So with all of that said, when looking at a really impressive card of matches, the women's tag title match unfortunately sticks out as one on the less impressive side. It may well prove to be a good match ultimately but at this time of writing, there isn't much excitement for it.
Written by Max Everett
Draw: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay
It's the main event of AEW's biggest show of the year. How could it not be a draw?
Ever since Will Ospreay signed with All Elite Wrestling back in 2023, two questions have followed "The Aerial Assassin" around. When is he winning the AEW World Championship? And will it be at Wembley Stadium? We might actually get both of those questions answered this Sunday when Ospreay challenges Kenny Omega for the richest prize in the company at AEW All In London 2026.
The story leading up to the match has been a bit all over the place if we're being honest. Ospreay is the top babyface in the company and almost needed a top heel like an MJF to go against, but when Omega defeated MJF at Beach Break to become champion, the task of trying to turn the people against Kenny Omega of all people has been hit or miss. He's great as a heel as we know from his previous runs, but after his battle with diverticulitis and knowing he's nearing the end of his career, there is no way he is getting booed. So what does AEW do? Try and make it into a tale of respect and whether Ospreay has that killer instinct.
Has it landed? Sort of, but that doesn't take anything away from the blatantly obvious selling point of this match: it will be incredible.
Both men are very different compared to when they last faced off in June 2023. Omega's aforementioned battle with diverticulitis, Ospreay having double fusion neck surgery and not being sure if he'd even make it to Wembley, these are two guys who have been to hell and back since their last match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. That match was incredible, their match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 was arguably even better, and even their match from 2015 in PWG has its own merits, but with all the history and all the changes they have been through, this match being different from the rest is an underrated selling point.
Of course, the biggest selling point is despite years of believing Ospreay was destined to win the big one at Wembley, taking the title off of Omega right now doesn't seem like the best idea. No one thought that the Ospreay Wembley match would be unpredictable, but people are making the argument for Omega to win and honestly, I wouldn't argue back. That's what will make the match even more dramatic — not just the moves, but the suspense, and Wembley Stadium will be rocking on August 30, all thanks to Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.
Written by Sam Palmer