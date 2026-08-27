AEW All In 2026: Draws & Duds

With more than a few exciting matches planned for All In, one of the biggest draws is the AEW Women's World Championship match pitting titleholder Willow Nightingale against 2026 Owen Hart Foundation tournament winner Mercedes Mone. These women have a major history, dating back to 2023 in NJPW, which has been played up in the best way on AEW television, making it possibly the best-built match ahead of AEW's biggest event of the year.

That first match was the bout where Mone suffered a near career-ending ankle injury. The star was set to win the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Championship prior to the injury, and a call was made on the fly for Nightingale to win instead. Mone has been playing off their history, and that specific match, beautifully, saying that Nightingale was smiling over her while she was suffering, and that she's not as good a person as she appears to be.

The pair have battled numerous times over the last two-plus years since Mone's debut in AEW in 2024. From Double or Nothing that year, to Nightingale ending Mone's history-making TBS Championship reign to end 2025, these women know each other well in the ring. Mone has even mentioned memorable promo segments, including when Nightingale and Harley Cameron sent her into a cake. Mone came to all promo segments involving the champion with receipts, which has only strengthened the build.

While many fans figured that All In is Mone's time following her victory in The Owen, over recent weeks, that hasn't seemed so certain, making this match all the more exciting. Nightingale received one of the biggest crowd reactions in recent memory following her title victory over Thekla, a victory solidifying her status as AEW's only Women's Grand Slam Champion. On the episode of "Dynamite" following her win at Redemption, the star was moved to tears by the response from the Detroit crowd. With that, fans online began questioning whether or not Mone is really set to win her first AEW Women's Championship in Wembley Stadium. That unknown is a big part of what makes this match such a draw.

It will be an emotional victory for either woman after what's no doubt going to be a banger of a match, which will be exciting to see, either way. While many fans want to see Nightingale's reign continue on, there are many others who ride hard for Mone who are ready to see her finally capture the top women's title in AEW, and both fanbases would absolutely call this one a big draw.

Written by Daisy Ruth