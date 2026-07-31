Backstage Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All In London 2026

AEW All In from Wembley Stadium in London, England is just one month away, and there's been a new update regarding the ticket sales for the event.

According to a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, 35,253 tickets have been sold for All In so far, making the event the the third largest crowd and third largest gate in AEW history. This year's show already surpassed All In Texas, which sold over 27,000 tickets at Globe Life Field, and is 18,000 tickets away from outdoing the 2024 edition of the pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, which sold over 45,000 tickets. The largest gate since AEW's inception is still All In 2023, which sold over 72,000 tickets for the company's debut event at Wembley Stadium.

The Observer also noted that a key title change seemed to move the needle for All In, as 9,000 more seats were sold after Kenny Omega defeated MJF for the AEW World Championship earlier this month. With Will Ospreay becoming the number one contender for the world title after winning the 2026 men's Owen Hart Cup, he'll now challenge Omega for the gold at All In, which is a match AEW fans have been clamoring to see again since their epic clash at Forbidden Door 2023. Additionally, Ospreay having the opportunity to become world champion in his home country against one of his biggest rivals in the ring has proven to add to the intrigue.

So far, other matches on the card include Willow Nightingale versus Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women's World Title, along with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defending the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks.